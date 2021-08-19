McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,893 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Truist raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $237.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,032. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.02. The company has a market cap of $177.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

