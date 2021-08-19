McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) CFO Buys $10,400.00 in Stock

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) CFO Anna Man-Yue Ladd-Kruger bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $10,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Anna Man-Yue Ladd-Kruger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Anna Man-Yue Ladd-Kruger bought 20,000 shares of McEwen Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $21,400.00.

Shares of MUX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,804,459. McEwen Mining Inc has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $470.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.27.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. On average, analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.