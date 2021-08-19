McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,550,000 after purchasing an additional 409,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,343,000 after purchasing an additional 434,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,947,000 after purchasing an additional 64,254 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in McKesson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,855,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in McKesson by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,442,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,425,000 after acquiring an additional 232,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at $636,384.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,116 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $199.72 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.08.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.