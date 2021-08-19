Mdex Price Reaches $1.32 on Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Mdex has a total market cap of $839.82 million and approximately $45.04 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mdex has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex coin can now be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00002838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00056942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.00142456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.00150849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,596.17 or 1.00016912 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $430.29 or 0.00923610 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.87 or 0.06739614 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 635,149,126 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

