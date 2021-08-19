MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) – Zacks Investment Research dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for MediciNova in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.27).

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $3.56 on Thursday. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a market cap of $174.33 million, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MediciNova in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in MediciNova in the second quarter worth about $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in MediciNova in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in MediciNova in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 22.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

