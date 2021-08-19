MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MNOV opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.43. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

