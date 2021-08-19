Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Raised by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Medtronic by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in Medtronic by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 2,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.93. 3,808,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,382,321. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.99. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.44 and a twelve month high of $132.39. The firm has a market cap of $173.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

