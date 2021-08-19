Megacoin (MEC) Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $277,498.72 and $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.72 or 0.00374472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000459 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,622,059 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.