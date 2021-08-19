MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will post sales of $5.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.73 million and the lowest is $1.20 million. MEI Pharma posted sales of $25.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $22.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.04 million to $25.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $43.85 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $63.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MEI Pharma.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 106,293 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in MEI Pharma by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,275 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in MEI Pharma by 163,981.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 26,237 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 202,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 82,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 36,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

