Membership Collective Group (MCG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect Membership Collective Group to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MCG opened at $11.94 on Thursday. Membership Collective Group has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $14.26.

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

MCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.