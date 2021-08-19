Meme Market Cap Hits $17.08 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Meme coin can now be bought for about $609.92 or 0.01373467 BTC on exchanges. Meme has a market capitalization of $17.08 million and $2.30 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meme has traded up 34.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.10 or 0.00452859 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003614 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002742 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

