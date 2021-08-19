Memetic / PepeCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $466.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $466.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.65 or 0.00465922 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003464 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00011324 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $642.56 or 0.01362998 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

