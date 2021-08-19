MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s Largest Position

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,853 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up about 26.5% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. owned 0.51% of MercadoLibre worth $398,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth $752,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,894,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $24.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,759.96. 319,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,206. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,586.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $959.87 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35,682.60 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

