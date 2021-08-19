Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,845 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.6% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $104,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.46. 8,847,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,447,457. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.95. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.