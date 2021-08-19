MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €199.45 ($234.65). MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at €198.20 ($233.18), with a volume of 314,760 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of €169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (ETR:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

