Merculet (MVP) Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Merculet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Merculet has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. Merculet has a total market cap of $3.69 million and $191,375.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Merculet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00053634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00145756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00150520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,368.49 or 0.99816735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.96 or 0.00911053 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.79 or 0.06719451 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,332,276,973 coins. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.