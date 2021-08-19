Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $49.93

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.93 and last traded at $50.05, with a volume of 5352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.45.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRCY. Truist Financial cut shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

