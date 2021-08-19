Meridian Network Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Meridian Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meridian Network has a market cap of $176,637.85 and $1,330.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.19 or 0.00391049 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000094 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $444.07 or 0.00953130 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meridian Network Coin Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

