Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 31,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 212,275 shares.The stock last traded at $21.59 and had previously closed at $19.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRUS shares. upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Sunday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $829.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merus news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $306,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $81,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,192,669 shares of company stock valued at $45,495,110 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Merus by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 272.1% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 286,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 209,514 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merus by 131.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 181,564 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Merus by 3.5% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 206,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merus by 321.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 213,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 162,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

About Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

