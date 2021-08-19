Method Finance (MTHD) Price Tops $0.0288

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Method Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Method Finance has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $30,839.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Method Finance has traded up 63.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Method Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.97 or 0.00846091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00047332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00103346 BTC.

Method Finance Profile

Method Finance is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,470,646 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Method Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Method Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Method Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Method Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.