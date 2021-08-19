MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. MetLife makes up 1.4% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,030 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,679,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,945,000 after purchasing an additional 301,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 25.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,706 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,249,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,088,000 after purchasing an additional 438,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.28. 3,677,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,176,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.75.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

