Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Shares Down 7.7%

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)’s share price was down 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 128,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,762,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MILE shares. Piper Sandler lowered Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MILE. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile in the first quarter valued at $96,564,000. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Metromile by 829.8% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 6,374,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metromile by 140.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,879,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605,550 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile in the first quarter valued at $35,574,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile in the first quarter valued at $25,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

About Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

