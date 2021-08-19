Michael G. Homan Sells 1,558 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CAO Michael G. Homan sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $224,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael G. Homan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00.

NYSE PG traded up $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.99. 5,753,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,173,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.