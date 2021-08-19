Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Wedbush Securities Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,206 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.4% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $51,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,906 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after buying an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,065.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $290.73 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $294.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.