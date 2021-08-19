Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Raised by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,068,537 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,454 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 8.0% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $560,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in Microsoft by 16.8% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595,997 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 38.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $290.73 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $294.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

