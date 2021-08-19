Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) to post earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Microvast’s earnings. Microvast posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15,650%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Microvast will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Microvast.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Microvast in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MVST. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Microvast by 110.5% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Microvast by 100.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microvast by 16.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microvast during the first quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

MVST traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.94. 30,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,230. Microvast has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.76.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

