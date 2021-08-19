MiL.k Achieves Market Capitalization of $86.15 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One MiL.k coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002409 BTC on exchanges. MiL.k has a market cap of $86.15 million and approximately $20.71 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00055542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00144651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00148975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,671.26 or 0.99809158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $420.68 or 0.00919350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.68 or 0.00711728 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s launch date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io . The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

MiL.k Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

