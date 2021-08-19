Milestone Resources Group Ltd Acquires 1,794 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 4.2% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $75,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after acquiring an additional 179,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,680,798,000 after acquiring an additional 223,357 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,987,033,000 after acquiring an additional 24,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.91.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total transaction of $1,827,701.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Insiders sold a total of 573,481 shares of company stock valued at $140,220,692 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $253.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,597,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,375,377. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.64. The stock has a market cap of $234.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

