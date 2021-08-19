Milestone Resources Group Ltd Buys 983 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,557 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 5.7% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $102,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $48,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $10.89 on Thursday, hitting $637.66. 1,693,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,743. The company has a market cap of $303.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $642.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $600.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

