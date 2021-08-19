Milestone Resources Group Ltd Grows Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,259 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams makes up 6.1% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Milestone Resources Group Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $108,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,516,118,000 after buying an additional 197,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after buying an additional 2,314,238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,268,000 after buying an additional 2,110,675 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,414,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,044,303,000 after buying an additional 153,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,320,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,544,000 after buying an additional 88,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.39.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $302.64. 707,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,677. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.12. The company has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $308.82.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,668 shares of company stock valued at $58,188,526 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

