Milestone Resources Group Ltd Has $129.25 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,358 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 7.2% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $129,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.75, for a total value of $16,745,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,590,069 shares of company stock valued at $897,034,631 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Shares of FB traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $355.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,858,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,020,736. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.