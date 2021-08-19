Millennium Management LLC Acquires 35,639 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 246.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 35,639 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Datto were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Datto by 120.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 30,885 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Datto by 2.8% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 308,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Datto during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,867,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datto during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Datto during the first quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $611,054.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $459,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,244 shares of company stock worth $10,174,097. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Datto has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

Shares of NYSE:MSP opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.84. Datto Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.68.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

