Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alamo Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alamo Group by 65.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 725,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,218,000 after acquiring an additional 287,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alamo Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,756,000 after buying an additional 48,514 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Alamo Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 334,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,293,000 after buying an additional 27,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alamo Group by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Alamo Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 146,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,815,000 after buying an additional 16,754 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALG opened at $146.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.80.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $455,685.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,612,775.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $221,139.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 192,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,324,470.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,008. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

