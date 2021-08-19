Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 145,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Ribbon Communications as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $921.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.09. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

