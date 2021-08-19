Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 29,039 TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of TransMedics Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $180,835.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,731 shares of company stock worth $1,024,066 in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMDX opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.35. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.99.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

