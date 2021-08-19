Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 35,341 Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $82,000. 52.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $322,645.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SHLS has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and a PE ratio of 101.60. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

