Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 35,341 Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $82,000. 52.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $322,645.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and a PE ratio of 101.60. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $44.04.
Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.
