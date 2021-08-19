Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) by 277.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 56,660 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.23% of Höegh LNG Partners worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $549,000. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 71,318 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 145,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 20,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Höegh LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $151.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. Höegh LNG Partners LP has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 57.73% and a return on equity of 21.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

