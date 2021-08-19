Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDEN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the third quarter worth about $599,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EDEN opened at €115.76 ($136.19) on Thursday. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 1-year low of €54.51 ($64.13) and a 1-year high of €71.11 ($83.66). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €110.54.

