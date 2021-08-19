Millennium Management LLC Buys New Position in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 94,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.22% of AerSale at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in AerSale during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerSale in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerSale in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerSale in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AerSale in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

ASLE opened at $13.18 on Thursday. AerSale Co. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $91.92 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerSale Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

