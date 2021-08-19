Millennium Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,170 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Arch Resources worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 144,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 272,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 128,289 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of ARCH opened at $64.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $986.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.75. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $74.04.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCH shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arch Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

