Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 77.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305,738 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.16% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

HONE opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.79. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $15.49.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

