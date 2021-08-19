Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 121.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $294.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.64. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.85 and a 12-month high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

