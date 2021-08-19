Millennium Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,180 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.22% of Kimball International worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Kimball International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kimball International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Kimball International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 103,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimball International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kimball International by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimball International alerts:

KBAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

KBAL opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85. Kimball International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $442.16 million, a P/E ratio of 60.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kimball International had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 1.30%.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.