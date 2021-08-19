Millennium Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,017 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.32% of DSP Group worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DSP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in DSP Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 173,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 53,807 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DSP Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DSP Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,259 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DSP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

DSPG stock opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.91, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $18.02.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DSPG shares. Cowen raised their target price on DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

