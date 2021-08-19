Millennium Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 377.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,042 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.12% of OneSpan worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,731,000 after purchasing an additional 363,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after purchasing an additional 317,717 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,384,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 51,141 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan stock opened at $18.82 on Thursday. OneSpan Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $756.77 million, a PE ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. OneSpan’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Worth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $95,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,225.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 21,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $549,049.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,571,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,388,742.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,081 shares of company stock valued at $883,961 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

