Millennium Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 86.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 152,924 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.12% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,943,000 after buying an additional 323,571 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,279,000 after buying an additional 292,000 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 862,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,556,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 644,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after buying an additional 407,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after buying an additional 26,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ENTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.26 million, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.56. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $56.97.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.