Millennium Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,466 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Youdao were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Youdao by 51.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Youdao by 900.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Youdao alerts:

Shares of DAO stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of -0.68. Youdao, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $42.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.79.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

DAO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.27.

Youdao Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.