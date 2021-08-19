Millennium Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,297 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $328,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 16.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,387,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 160.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 45,335 shares during the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.54. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

In other news, Director M Lynn Parrish purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $95,205.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at $384,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

