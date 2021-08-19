Millennium Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) by 1,745.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437,248 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of NextDecade worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade in the first quarter worth $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 326.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,152 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextDecade alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NextDecade stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. NextDecade Co. has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $6.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that NextDecade Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT).

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.