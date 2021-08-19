Millennium Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) by 108.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,083 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Atlas Technical Consultants worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATCX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 52,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 13.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 17.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATCX opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.35. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 0.98%. Research analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $121,934.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

